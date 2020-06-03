George Will: GOP Voters Will Forget Trump ‘Fairly Fast’ When He Loses Election

Wednesday on MSNBC, Washington Post columnist George Will predicted President Donald Trump would lose in 2020, and that voters will forget him “fairly fast.”

Host Joy Reid asked, “If Republican voters listen to you and say it’s time to say no, let’s get rid of every single Republican in the Senate that they are capable of voting out, what will happen to the Republican Party? Do you foresee a time when Republicans develop amnesia about having been so solicitous of Donald Trump? What happened to that party long term?”

Will said, “I’m fairly confident that Mr. Trump will be defeated in the election. The next morning, a lot of Republicans will say, ‘Trump? I don’t recognize the name.’ They’ll get over this fairly fast. Our parties are very durable. Our two parties have formulated the political competition in this country since the Republicans first ran a presidential ticket in 1856.”

He added, “The Republican Party will survive. What the Republican party needs — what we parents say when we are dealing with an intractable child, it needs a time-out. I think they’re going to get one.”

