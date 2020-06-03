Trump: ‘I Don’t Think We’ll Have to’ Send Military to Cities

During an interview with Newsmax TV’s “Spicer and Co.” on Wednesday, President Trump said that he doesn’t think that sending the U.S. military into any cities to restore order will be necessary, but he has the power to do so, and he will do so if it is needed.

Host and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer asked, “Will you send in the military to any cities in particular to restore that law and order?”

Trump responded, “Well, it depends. I don’t think we’ll have to. We have very strong powers to do it. The National Guard is customary, and we have a very powerful National Guard, over 300,000 men and women. And we can do pretty much whatever we want as far as that. But as far as going beyond that, sure, if it was necessary. We have Antifa. We have anarchists. We have terrorists. We have looters. We have a lot of bad people in those groups.”

He also stated, “There are a lot of bad people, and there are a lot of good people, there are some great people. But there are a lot of really, really bad people in there.”

Trump also said that there are bad actors “using” George Floyd’s death to engage in bad actions.

(h/t The Hill)

