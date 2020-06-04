Blackburn: Russia Collusion Probe ‘Was an Insurrection’

Thursday on Fox Business, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) offered her thoughts on the Department of Justice’s probe into allegations of Russian in the 2016 presidential election in light of former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s recent testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee a day earlier.

Blackburn called the effort that had its roots in the Obama-era DoJ an “insurrection.”

“I think that what we have was an insurrection,” she said. “It was something that was done very quietly. It was done under the cloak of law that they extended to themselves, but not to the citizens that they were investigating. And it indeed shows that there is a double standard. They were content, if you will, with that double standard, because it favored them and their goal, which was to take down President Donald Trump. So they were going at this by any means necessary and using all tools available.”

“I could not believe that Rod Rosenstein sat in front of us yesterday and literally punted on every question,” Blackburn continued. “This is the epitome of weak leadership. He says he was in charge, but he didn’t know anything. He was depending on others. So, what it tells us is somebody created this plot. Somebody said go implement this plot. And somebody did the dirty work. And he goes, I didn’t know anything. It wasn’t me. I just signed off on whatever somebody sent to me. And then, so that I didn’t have to make a decision and commit myself, I said let’s go get Bob Mueller. That is, in essence, what he told us. Let’s give it to Bob Mueller. That buys us time.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor