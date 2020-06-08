Biden: ‘I Support Conditioning Federal Aid to Police’ on Decency, Honor, and Ability to Protect Everyone

During a portion of an interview with CBS News set to air on Tuesday’s “Justice for All” special released on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden said that he is opposed to defunding the police, and is in favor of “conditioning federal aid to police” based on whether departments “meet certain basic standards of decency, on honorableness, and in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community.”

Host Norah O’Donnell asked, “Do you support defunding the police?”

Biden stated, “No. I don’t support defunding the police. I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency, on honorableness, and in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community.”

Biden also talked about his and his wife Jill’s meeting with George Floyd’s family and said that he and his wife told them that it is difficult to grieve, and even more difficult to do so “in public. It’s much harder with the whole world watching. They’re an incredible family.”

He also said that he believes we are in the midst of “one of those great inflection points in American history, for real, in terms of civil liberties, civil rights, and the — just treating people with dignity.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett