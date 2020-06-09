FNC’s Wallace: Last Week Was ‘Very Bad’ for Trump’s Reelection

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace said President Donald Trump had a very bad week last week regarding his “re-election prospects.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “Trump is positioning himself as a law and order president. These movements we are seeing in the streets are protesting law enforcement as we know it. He’s reigniting the fight over taking a knee in silent protest during the National Anthem. Is this the right tone for the president to be taking in this moment?”

Wallace said, “I’m not going to talk about it in terms of right or wrong. The president has his base. He has his beliefs. He’s entitled to them. Let me talk about it in terms of politics. I would say that the last week was a very bad week for the president in terms of politics, in terms of his potential re-election prospects.”

He continued, “When you’re getting called out by the Episcopal Bishop of Washington and the Arch Bishop of the Catholic Church of Washington, when you’re getting called out by everybody from Jim Mattis, to former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mike Mullen, and even your own current Secretary of Defense Mike Esper breaks with you, that’s not a good week. He had some good news on the economy. There’s a new poll in The Washington Post that indicates by a two to one margin people don’t think the president has handled the last week properly. His approval ratings have dropped. You can argue as to whether he’s right or wrong, but politically it’s been a bad week.”

