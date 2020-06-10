Biden: I’ve Thought About What Would Happen if Trump Refused to Leave Office

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of Comedy Central’s “Daily Show,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden said that he has thought about what would happen if he won the election and President Trump refused to leave office and that he believes the military would remove President Trump “from the White House with great dispatch” if such a scenario took place.

Host Trevor Noah asked, [relevant exchange begins around 16:30] “Let me ask you this, and I know this is a strange question to ask an American politician, may be easier around the world, but have you ever considered what would happen if the election result came out as you being the winner and Trump refused to leave?”

Biden responded, “Yes, I have.”

After a break in the video, Biden stated, “I was so damn proud. You have four chiefs of staff coming out and ripping the skin off of Trump. And you have so many rank and file military personnel saying, whoa, we’re not a military state. This is not who we are. I promise you, I am absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett