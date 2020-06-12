Maxine Waters: ‘Dishonorable’ Trump Jabbing at Black People with Juneteenth Rally

Friday on MSNBC, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump of jabbing at black people by planning his upcoming rally in Tulsa, OK, on June 19, which is Juneteenth, a holiday that marks the end of slavery.

Host Joy Reid said, “It’s rather pointed that one of the rallies he’s choosing to do is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a state that is not in contention, he doesn’t need to sway votes there. He’s going to win that state, and he’s doing it on Juneteenth. It is a pointed decision. What do you make of it?”

Maxine Waters said, “Well, you know, he’s such a dishonorable man. When he has an opportunity to basically undermine or harm or pay somebody back, he does it, and he’s not ashamed of that. And this has been his MO ever since he’s been elected. So you know Juneteenth, June 19, it is a day that we celebrate because that’s the time that we actually got the message, the information that the slaves had been freed. And, so, it’s a jab at us. It is like the president who has talked about our districts, called them rat holes, talked about the shit holes in terms of, you know, black countries, et cetera. This is another way to poke fun at us and to dishonor what we care about.”

