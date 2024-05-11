Armed Military Veteran Foils Alleged Jewelry Store Heist

An armed military veteran foiled an alleged jewelry store heist around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Omaha, Nebraska.

The surveillance footage of the robbery was recently released.

KETV reported that Garrett Peddicord, owner of Sidrony Jewelers, was in his store late when he heard the front glass shatter and saw someone jump through the broken window.

The New York Post noted that surveillance footage “shows the burglar — dressed head to toe in black — hurl a rock through the shop’s window and crawl through the broken glass, expecting to be alone among the gems.” However, Peddicord emerged quickly, handgun drawn, and screamed, “Hey motherf–ker!”

The would-be thief turned and exited the store through the same broken window he had used to make an entrance.

Peddicord said, “I typically carry a firearm on my waist, even after hours. It’s just one of those things: keys, wallet, firearm.”

WATCH — AWR Hawkins’ Tips on Exercising Self-Defense

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Beef is his favorite vegetable. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.