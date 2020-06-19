Rice: Trump, His Supporters in the Senate Belong in the ‘Trash Heap of History’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” former Obama administration National Security Adviser Susan Rice said President Donald Trump and those who supported him in the Senate belong in the “trash heap of history.”

Rice was commenting on Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) taking herself out of the running as 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate because she believes he should pick a woman of color to be his vice president.

Rice said, “I think it’s important to reflect on what Senator Klobuchar said. First of all, she ran an impressive campaign. I have great respect for her. What she said last night was extraordinarily gracious, and I think perceptive about the mood of the country. She also emphasized the importance of the role she has to play right now in helping be part of the healing in Minnesota. But what’s important about what Senator Klobuchar said and did is that she made clear that this election and whoever Joe Biden chooses among many very talented candidates, is about getting Joe Biden in the White House. Somebody who can heal and unify the nation and remove Donald Trump and consign him and those who supported him in the Senate to the trash heap of history. We need each of those who have been considered or present or in the past to put all of our efforts, regardless of who he chooses, into helping get Joe Biden elected. and Amy Klobuchar reinforced that that was her priority last night, and I admire that enormously, and that’s my view as well.”

