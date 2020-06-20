Brooks: ‘Unfortunate’ Past Service as a Prosecutor Is a Negative for Dems

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that “it’s unfortunate” that past service as a prosecutor has become a political negative for any Democrats who seek the nod for president or for vice president like it has been for both Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Brooks stated, “I think it’s unfortunate that, if you were a prosecutor, that’s now a problem to be the Democratic — to be a nominee for vice president. And that’s true of Amy Klobuchar or of Kamala Harris. Being a prosecutor is a necessary and a noble public function. And I don’t think it was — it turned out to be a negative for her. And I think that’s unfortunate.”

He continued, “If I’m Joe Biden, I don’t think the vice presidential pick matters that much in getting elected or not elected. [Where] it really matters is in governing. He needs someone who can help him govern. He needs someone who can make sure that there is no gigantic civil war between moderates and people on the left within his administration. He needs somebody who maybe can take over on a moment’s notice.”

