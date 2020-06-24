Sharpton Continues Pushing Talladega ‘Noose’ Story — ‘Do Not Think We’ve Seen Closure in this Particular Inquiry

On Tuesday, the FBI determined that an alleged “noose” found in the garage stall of NASCAR’s only black driver, Bubba Wallace, had been in the garage stall since at least October 2019 and NASCAR said in a statement that the “noose” was actually a garage door pull. Despite the findings determining the alleged “noose” was part of the garage stall, MSNBC’s Al Sharpton continued to question the findings.

Sharpton highlighted Wednesday on “Morning Joe” that both the FBI and NASCAR continued to refer to what was found in the stall as a “noose.” He also suggested someone assigned Wallace, who the MSNBC host referred to as a “victim and possible target,” the garage with a noose, and said he does not think the investigation is closed.

“The FBI identified it as a noose. NASCAR said it was a noose or went along with the FBI’s characterization. It was a noose,” Sharpton emphasized. “So, the question is, even if they did not know that Bubba Wallace was going to use that stall, why was a noose in the stall? It’s clear what a noose represents. And I think to go whether or not they knew that sooner or later the one black driver would use that stall really doesn’t answer why it was in the stall at all. And then did someone know that it was in the stall when they did belatedly assign Bubba there? So, I don’t think this answers a lot of questions. And clearly, from what we just saw of Bubba Wallace, it does not seem he, who is the victim and possible target in this matter, seems to be satisfied with this. So I do not think that we’ve seen closure in this particular inquiry.”

