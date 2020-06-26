FNC’s Wallace: ‘There Just Isn’t a History of Fraud with Mail-in Voting’

Friday on Fox News Channel, “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace said despite President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud in mail-in voting, there “isn’t a history of fraud with mail-in voting.”

Wallace said, “They were two points I’d think about that. One, I have considered a lot of other groups; there just isn’t a history of fraud with mail-in voting—fewer than 1,000 cases since 2000 with billions of votes cast. So I think it is for 500 cases and all of them very minor and the fraud doesn’t particularly advantage one party or the other. You see, in some cases, Utah couldn’t be a more red state has all mail-in voting, and it doesn’t seem when you vote that it does for one party over the other, and it doesn’t seem to be fraud in one direction or the other.”

Trump tweeted, “Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nation’s history – unless this stupidity is ended. We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using COVID in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins!”

Wallace said, “I guess the other point I would make, the president says we voted in World War I and we voted in World War II, yes, those were huge crises for the country, but it had nothing to do with voting. People weren’t going to get attacked by the Germans because they were voting. But there is a danger obviously of COVID and the spread of the disease with voting in person this time. So I’m not quite sure I understand the point there when it comes to people voting during world wars.”

