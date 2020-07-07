Tom Hanks: I Have ‘No Respect’ for People Who Don’t Wear Masks

Pam Key

Tuesday, during an interview with the Associated Press actor Tom Hanks, said he had “no respect” for people who will not wear a mask in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hanks said, “I don’t get it. I simply do not get it. It is literally the least you can do. And if anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least you can do, I wouldn’t trust them with a driver’s license. I mean when you drive a car you have to obey speed limits, you got to use your turn signals, you have to avoid hitting pedestrians. If you can’t do those three things, then I get it. You shouldn’t be driving a car. If you can’t wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I got no respect for you, man. I don’t buy your argument.”

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in March.

