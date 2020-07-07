Tucker Carlson: Tammy Duckworth a ‘Coward,’ ‘Fraud’ — ‘She Has No Moral Authority’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson re-upped his criticism of Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) after questioning how she and others in the Democratic Party could run a country that they hate a night earlier.

Carlson reminded viewers how Duckworth said statues and monuments dedicated to former President George Washington should be under consideration for removal.

“To morons like Tammy Duckworth, George Washington is just some old white guy who needs to be erased,” Carlson explained. “‘Let’s tear down his statues. Rename our capital ‘Sharpton,’ or ‘Mandela’ and let the revolution continue! But hold on — not so, fast. Changes that profound deserve a debate, not some fake national conversation where they scream commands at you, and you get to obey, but a vigorous, reasoned exchange between adults.”

“We wanted to have an exchange like that with Tammy Duckworth tonight. So we called her office, and we invited her on the show. Her flack informed us that before even considering our request, we must first issue a public apology for criticizing Tammy Duckworth. In other words, ‘I will not debate you until first you admit you’re completely wrong.’ Keep in mind, Tammy Duckworth is not a child, at least not technically. She is a sitting United States Senator, who is often described as a hero. Yet Duckworth is too afraid to defend her own statements on a cable TV show. What a coward. Tammy Duckworth is also a fraud.

Carlson referenced a 2016 story, in which VA whistleblowers Germaine Clarno and Dr. Lisa Nee claimed that then-Rep. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) did little to respond to their claims of mistreatment of veterans and corruption within the Hines VA Hospital near Chicago. According to Carlson, that inaction called into question Duckworth’s moral authority.

“This is the person lecturing the rest of us about her moral authority as a veteran,” Carlson continued. “Spare us. Tammy Duckworth is a callous hack who ignored the suffering of actual veterans when it actually mattered. She has no moral authority. She is just a politician like the rest of them. She works for us. This is a democracy. She has an obligation to explain herself and answer our question. And our first question would be, how can you lead a country you despise? And that’s not something we would ask only to Tammy Duckworth, by the way. Hating America is a major theme in the Democratic Party right now. It’s everywhere. Turn on the TV.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor