GOP Rep. Mast on FL Coronavirus Surge: People Have to Have the Freedom to Manage the Risk Themselves

Representative Brian Mast (R-FL) on Wednesday’s “Fox & Friends” on FNC sounded off on the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Florida as the state has reopened the economy.

Mast stressed the importance of people having the “freedom” to manage the risk of going outside but also acknowledged the possibility of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“[B]eing in contact with all of the hospitals in my area, I’m aware that they’re looking at all of the numbers, how many beds they have, how many intubators they have everything that they need to manage this appropriately,” Mast emphasized. “No, we don’t want to see any numbers spike anywhere, but people have to have that ability to go out there and have the contact that they feel comfortable doing. We know that that’s going to result in an increase in cases of coronavirus but people have to have that freedom in the end to manage the risks. We know that that gets us to this place but it’s still something that has to occur. Freedom is what it’s all about.”

“There’s some people that want to see things remain more shuttered and there’s some people that want to see things remain more open. I fall on the side of wanting to see things be much more open and let individuals make those decisions themselves,” Mast added, noting there are many ways to protect yourself from contracting the disease.”

