HHS Sec’y Azar: ‘The Danger to Our Children Is Not Being in School’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar stated that “We must reopen schools” and that the biggest health danger posed to children comes from not being in school and the risks posed to children from not being in school clearly outweigh the risks of them being back at school.

Azar said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:25] “The danger to our children is not being in school. The danger to their health is not being in school. Our kids get health care, they get mental health services, they — many of them get nutrition services, they get — mandatory reporting of child and sex abuse from school officials comes there. That’s in addition to the social, physical, and intellectual development these children need from being in a physical education environment. The health risk to them of not being in school are — definitely outweigh the risks of being back at school. We can reopen schools. We must reopen schools. And we can do so in a way that is safe for staff, as well as for students, through simple, basic practices of social distancing, facial covering, and good personal hygiene.”

