Cotton on Biden’s ‘Buy American’ Plan: ‘Talk Is Cheap’ — Look at Biden’s ‘Terrible Record’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s unveiled $700 billion plan designed to revive the United States economy with a “Buy American” approach.

Cotton noted Biden’s history in the Obama White House and his tenure in Washington, D.C., asking where his “Buy American” rhetoric had been for the 50 years the former vice president spent in D.C.

“Look, talk is cheap,” Cotton outlined. “Where was all this rhetoric for eight years of the Obama-Biden era when our economy was stuck in neutral? Why didn’t they pursue those policies then? Or more to the point, Sandra, where was Joe Biden for his 50 years in Washington, D.C.? This is the same man who voted to send our jobs and factories to China by giving them most favored nation status and admitting them to the WTO. This is the same man who has repeatedly supported failed trade deals that gave other countries the better deal and gave American workers the shaft.”

After highlighting Biden’s recent proposals with socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) that provides free healthcare to illegal immigrants and the vice president’s support of banning fracking, Cotton added, “So, talk is cheap, Sandra. We should look at Joe Biden’s record, and that record is terrible for our economy and America’s workers.”

