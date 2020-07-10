Trump on Possible Roger Stone Pardon: ‘His Prayer May Be Answered’

Thursday on WRKO’s “The Howie Carr Show,” President Donald Trump said he was considering a commutation or pardon for his longtime friend Roger Stone.

During a case stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation Stone was convicted of making false statements and witness tampering.

Carr asked, “Roger Stone, he quoted today as saying he’s praying for a c or pardon from you. He has to report to prison. He’s been ordered by the BOP to report to prison next Tuesday. Are you going to do anything for Roger Stone? He was framed. I mean, talk about a witch hunt.”

Trump said, “He was framed. He was treated horribly. He was treated so badly. He had a foreman or a foreperson who should not have been there. How that trial wasn’t redone is incredible. He was treated very badly. Well, if you say he is praying his prayer may be answered. Let’s find out what happens.”

Carr asked, “You don’t want to be more definite?”

Trump said, “I’ll tell you what he’s a good person. He’s a character, but he is a really good person. I’ll tell you the way he was treated. I go all over, and they have signs. They don’t even know him really, but they know he was taking advantage of just like many others. And yet in the meantime, Obama spied on our campaign. Biden spied on our campaign. They got caught, and at least so far, nothing has happened to them. They were the leaders.”

The Stone audio starts at the 38:35 timestamp.

