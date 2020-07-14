CDC Director Redfield: Fall, Winter May Be ‘One of the Most Difficult Times We’ve Experienced in American Public Health’

Tuesday during a live-streamed interview with Journal of the American Medical Association editor Dr. Howard Bauchner, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said the United States might be facing a difficult time in the coronavirus pandemic this coming fall and winter.

Redfield said, “I was really one of the individuals who thought we would get a little break in July and August. Well, we didn’t get a break in July and August, so I’m reluctant to predict.”

He added, “I am worried. I do think the fall and the winter of 2020 and 2021 are probably going to be one of the most difficult times that we’ve experienced in American public health because of what you said — the co-occurrence of COVID and influenza, and this is where I’d like to continue to work with you to get the American public to embrace the influenza vaccine. So we can try to minimize the impact of influenza because I think those two respiratory pathogens hitting us at the same time do have the potential to stress our health system.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN