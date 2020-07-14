Lindsey Graham Defends Fauci — Trying to ‘Undermine Him’ Isn’t Productive

Sen. Lindsey Graham: "Getting in a contest with Dr. Fauci about whether he was right or wrong doesn't move the ball forward." pic.twitter.com/dY7hunUgyn

Tuesday at a press conference Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) defended National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

An anonymous White House official sent out a statement questioning past comments Dr. Fauci made over the weekend.

Graham said, “Getting in a contest with Dr. Fauci about whether he was right or wrong doesn’t move the ball forward.”

He added, “Well, here’s what I would say about Dr. Fauci. He’s been around a long time. He’s one of the smartest people I know. Has he been right all the time? No. We don’t have a Dr. Fauci problem. We need to be focusing on doing things that get us to where we need to go. So I have all the respect in the world for Dr. Fauci. I think any effort to undermine him is not going to be productive, quite frankly.”



