Pompeo: C.C.P. Hid Human-to-Human Transmission of COVID, W.H.O. ‘Co-Opted’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Bill Hemmer Reports,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that the Chinese Communist Party knew of person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus before they told the rest of the world about it and that the World Health Organization “was co-opted” into the effort to hide needed knowledge from the rest of the world.

Pompeo said, “[I]t is the case that the Chinese Communist Party was aware of human-to-human transmission before they shared this with the world. And that the World Health Organization itself was co-opted into the same effort to deny the world the knowledge it needed to respond to this threat, to this threat from the virus that emanated from Wuhan, China.”

Pompeo also stated that the world is currently taking steps to hold China accountable by changing their economic and territorial relationships with China, and stated that, for the past 40 years, American policy, under administrations of both parties, has been to look the other way and ignore China’s bad behavior. He also predicted that the world will unite to hold China’s government accountable for covering up the coronavirus, “when they could have prevented so much of this tragedy.”

