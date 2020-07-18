WH’s McEnany on Being Called a ‘Karen’ by Chicago Mayor Lightfoot: ‘Lightweight’

Earlier this week, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to “watch your mouth,” calling her by the name of “Karen” after McEnany suggested she should request federal help to secure Chicago.

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

On Saturday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” McEnany responded to the jab from Lightfoot by questioning why the mayor was focused on rhetoric and not shoring up public safety.

“Yes, my response is that I’m very upset about the violence in the streets of her city,” she said. “You know, she’s focused on words. But instead, she should be focused on action, because you know, right now, this weekend, what we’ll see is — hopefully not — but what we’ve routinely seen are double-digit numbers of people dying in her city. So she needs to focus on securing her streets. I understand the truth hurts. The President has written her a letter and offered her help. And she needs to take it because it’s inexcusable when children die in the Democrat-run streets of Chicago. Mayor Lightfoot, excuse me, should be focused on that.

“ Lightfoot, yes. Lightweight, Lightfoot, whatever you want to call it,” Watters replied.

“ Lightweight,” McEnany said.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor