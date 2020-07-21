MSNBC’s Barnicle: Trump May Send Federal Police to Chicago Because Its Mayor Is a Black Woman

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network contributor Mike Barnicle suggested President Donald Trump could send federal police officers, as he has in Portland, OR, and has threatened to do in Oakland, CA, to Chicago to help settle violent unrest because it is run by a black female mayor.

Barnicle reasoned Trump threatened to send officers to Chicago because “seems to have issues” with women, “but especially a black woman, a black woman with power” like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“[I]n the larger context of what’s happening, especially with the president’s threat yesterday, as Peter Baker just mentioned, to send this federal police force to the city of Chicago, ironically, run by a black female mayor, and the president seems to have issues with any women, but especially … a black woman, a black woman with power, Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago,” Barnicle said. “The composition of this federal police force is made up of TSA agents, ICE agents, customs agents. They have scant knowledge of how to operate as a police force on any street of any major urban city in this country, and yet the president has indicated that he wants to send them not only to Chicago but New York, Philadelphia and other cities.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent