Cuomo: Nursing Home Policy Criticism Is ‘All Politics’

During a press conference on Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) stated that the criticism of his nursing home policies during the coronavirus pandemic is “all politics” and that the issue is being pushed by those who are “politically motivated” at the New York Post and Fox News.

Cuomo responded to a question on the New York Department of Health’s nursing home report and whether he would have an independent investigator do a report by saying, “I don’t believe your characterization is correct. I believe it is a political issue. I think it’s the New York Post. I think it’s Michael Goodwin. I think it’s Bob McManus. I think it’s Fox TV. I think it is all politically motivated. If anybody looked at the facts, they would know that it was wholly absurd on its face. People died in nursing homes. That’s very unfortunate. Just on the top line, we have — we are number 35th in the nation in percentage of deaths in nursing homes. Go talk to 34 other states first. Go talk to the Republican states now, Florida, Texas, Arizona, ask them what is happening in nursing homes. It’s all politics.”

(h/t Mediaite)

