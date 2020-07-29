Fauci: Wearing Masks ‘Also Help Protect Us Against Influenza’

While encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine, Dr. Fauci tells @DrJAshton he hopes masks and other coverings "are going to not only protect against COVID-19, but also help protect us against influenza. So we may find a secondary benefit of the lessons that we've learned." pic.twitter.com/bI9E8if1xa

Wednesday, during an ABC News Instagram live talk, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said masks could also help stop the spread of the flu.

Fauci said, “The wearing of masks and other coverings as we just discussed, are going to not only protect against COVID-19 but also help protect us against influenza. So we may find a secondary benefit of the lessons that we’ve learned over the past six months.”

He continued, “We are encouraging people to get their flu vaccine. because if you have two circulating respiratory viruses that really confuses the situation.”

He added, “Go out there and get your flu shot when the vaccine becomes available.”

