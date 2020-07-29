Hawley: Conservatives Have Been Told by the D.C. Establishment ‘Just Trust Us’ on SCOTUS Nominations — ‘I’m Throught with That’

A handful of recent Supreme Court rulings have been narrowly decided, often with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the liberal justices to the chagrin of many conservatives. That has Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) rethinking his approach to Supreme Court appointments.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Hawley said he would no longer blindly trust the Washington, D.C. establishment on Supreme Court nominations, adding that if a nominee thought the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion was correctly decided, he would not vote to confirm them.

“You can call it whatever you want, Laura,” Hawley replied when asked by host Laura Ingraham if that was a litmus test. “I call it asking some basic questions about judicial philosophy. And I also call it the end of the trust us approach. For years conservatives, especially religious conservatives, let’s be honest, have been told by the D.C. establishment just trust us. We’ll pick good judges, just trust us. Don’t ask too many questions, certainly don’t ask about Roe. Just trust us.”

“I’m through with that. I want to know because Roe is absolutely central, Roe is an unbridled act of judicial imperialism,” he continued. “And if a nominee thinks that Roe was rightly decided, then he or she is a judicial imperialist, and I’m not going to vote for him.”

