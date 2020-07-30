Markey: Biden Will ‘Match’ ‘FDR Moment’ Where We Need to ‘Think Big’ on Things Like Medicare for All and Green New Deal

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) reacted to the newest economic numbers by stating that he thinks 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden is “going to match the moment where we need our own FDR moment” when Biden takes office and stated that we must “think big about health care, Medicare for all, big about a Green New Deal to change the entire energy infrastructure in our country,” and other issues.

Markey said, “Well, my feeling is this, that we’re about to have our own FDR moment. … I think Joe Biden’s going to match the moment where we need our own FDR moment in January of 2021. We need to think big about health care, Medicare for all, big about a Green New Deal to change the entire energy infrastructure in our country, big about paid child leave, about paid sick leave, big about guaranteeing that we have health care for everyone in our society and that we provide protection for the most vulnerable that we deal with this issue of racism that’s been uncovered as part of the pandemic and George Floyd’s death. So, we need a president who matches the moment.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett