Bass: 154,000 Americans Are Dead Because Lack of Leadership from White House

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) declared President Donald Trump was directly responsible for the deaths America has suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bass said, “I don’t want to see another 154,000 Americans dead, and the reason for that is because of the lack of leadership we have in the White House, we are 90-plus days away from an election, and I am looking forward it watching President Biden raise his hand and being sworn in. If I’m on the ticket or not, I will work just as hard to get him elected because I believe he has the leadership to get us out of this crisis that we’re in right now.”

Bass is being vetted as a possible running mate for Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.

