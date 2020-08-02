Waters: Trump Is ‘Responsible’ for Deaths of Those Who Didn’t Wear Masks

Saturday on MSNBC, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump of being responsible for the deaths of people who did not wear a face covering and contracting coronavirus.

Waters said, “The federal government should come to the aid of the states and the cities and do everything that we can to assist these families to make sure that there is food on the table, to make sure that our small businesses can remain a business after this pandemic. So I think that the federal government should be a government that the people can rely on. This president has absolutely failed in his responsibility to ensure that everything was being done to assist our families.”

“First of all the president rolled out it is a hoax, and then he secondly rolled out that it is going to disappear, and then he said, you know, hydroxychloroquine would be the answer, but it wasn’t,” she continued. “So all of those who followed him, it took all of this time to come around to say that masks were important and should be worn. I will tell you that a lot of people were not wearing the masks because their president didn’t wear them and told them that it didn’t make any difference and are probably dead now, and he is responsible for it.”

