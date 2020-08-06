Giuliani: ‘We Have to Have a Debate Before the Voting Starts’

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign this week requested a fourth presidential debate, calling the current debate schedule outdated.

Campaign representative and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Thursday discussed the letter requesting the change and emphasized the importance of holding debates before the early voting period starts.

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade asked Giuliani, “Formally, Mr. Mayor, you sent a letter on behalf of the Trump campaign to the Presidential Commission on Debates requesting either a fourth debate that happens earlier or moving the last debate forward. How likely do you think this is it will happen?”

“I think there’s a good chance it will happen,” Giuliani responded. “We’ve been negotiating this for four weeks now, and we wrote the letter really because we have been through a number of different possibilities. This is my personal opinion, not the president’s. The Biden people are wrestling very hard with whether they’re going to put him out there … because they’re worried he could blow up. And that you can’t spin away from. … But if he goes two minutes and he can’t think of what to say, it would be really hard to lie about that. But in any event, we have to have a debate before the voting starts. I mean those schedules were set, you know, 30 years ago. Now, half the people vote by the middle of October.”

He continued, “And, you know, two of the debates are after half the people vote. That’s just not fair to anybody. So originally we scheduled — we asked them to do all the debates in September. Let’s — let’s use the first Wednesday, the second Wednesday, the third Wednesday, and get them over with, and maybe then we do one last one in October sort of as a reminder for everybody. But, of course, the Biden people — I mean … they’re having a hard time with one debate. Imagine adding — I think — I think the president originally had me go in with six. I think they fainted when they heard that one.”

Giuliani said the only reason someone would not want to hold the debates is because they want to keep their candidate from “making a total idiot of himself” or hiding an “illness.” He added the “corrupt Democratic media” is hiding presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s illness and are “worried” he will “blow the election.”

“There’s only one reason you wouldn’t do this. You wouldn’t do this because you think that one candidate has a real chance of making a total idiot out of himself in the debates. And the American people may actually find out that he has an illness, which is being hidden by the corrupt Democratic media,” Giuliani advised.

“These people are very worried their candidate is going to blow the election by either not debating or having a mind misfunction,” the former mayor continued. “And when you watch him … every two minutes, he changes the direction of his sentence. The non-sequiturs are unbelievable. And the things he can’t remember. And I think we all … know people with this illness.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent