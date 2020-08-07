FNC’s Wallace: Trump, Biden Have Both Said ‘Troubling,’ ‘Insulting’ Things About Black Community

Friday, Fox News Channel host Chris Wallace weighed in on recent remarks made by both 2020 presidential candidates, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, about members of the black community.

Wallace noted that both Trump and Biden “both have said things that are troubling” and have “something to answer for.” He pointed to Trump criticizing deceased Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) for not attending his inauguration and Biden recently suggesting there is no diversity of opinion among black people and asking a black interviewer if he has ever tested for cocaine.

“[T]his is going to be a fascinating, what, three months almost between now and November 3 because both of these candidates say things that make you scratch your head,” Wallace said on “America’s Newsroom,” later adding, “Let me just say, for us covering this political campaign, business is going to be good over the next three months.”

“They both have said things that are troubling,” he continued. “I mean, think of a lot of things … President Trump has said. … When it comes to insulting statements to the African-American community, they both have something to answer for. I mean, the answer is I don’t know that any single one statement is going to be all that damaging because they both continue to make statements that put people off. I think when you get to the debates, and suddenly it isn’t just a clip that we’re running, and it’s suddenly 80 or 90 million people watching the two of them side by side to see how they react. I think it’s going to have a lot more impact, but I suspect you’re going to see these little brushfires over comments by both of them constantly between now and Election Day.”

