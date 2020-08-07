Pelosi: Trump Is ‘Projecting Himself’ When He Says Biden Is Against God — He Knows Nothing About Church

Friday on MSNBC, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacted to President Donald Trump’s comments that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden was “against God.”

Thursday on Biden, Trump said, “Because he is following the racial left agenda, take away your guns, destroy your second amendment, no religion, no anything. Hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns.”

Pelosi said, “Any time the President says something like that, I think he’s projecting himself. That’s what I think about that. That he should — it’s like him holding up a Bible upside down as if he knows anything about going to church.”

She continued, “I don’t care about his fidelity, his devotion, or whatever it is to any religious belief, but shouldn’t everyone make some kind of judgment. First of all, he knows how strong Joe Biden’s faith is. His faith has given him hope because he’s been through so much. He comes from a very devout Catholic family, as do I, and we have that in common, and we recognize it, that devotion and that authenticity. The President may not have that devotion or that authenticity, so he may not recognize it in someone else.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN