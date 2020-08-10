RNC Chair McDaniel: ‘There’s Going to Be Some Surprises’ at the Convention

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said to expect some surprises for the scaled-down Republican National Convention, which is set to be launch in Charlotte.

McDaniel said she would leave it up to President Donald Trump to announce what the “surprise” will be. However, she said after Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are announced in Charlotte, NC, there be “some surprises.”

There is some history being made that we’re going to nominate him on Monday, which has never happened before. Usually, the president’s nominated later in the week. We’ll nominate the president and the vice president in Charlotte, which is going to be very exciting, with a smaller group of delegates. But, you know, this is President Trump. There’s going to be some surprises, and I am not going to steal his thunder, let me tell you that.

