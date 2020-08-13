Jeffries: Trump Engaging in ‘Continuing Conspiracy to Subvert our Free and Fair Elections’ Since 2016

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said President Donald Trump was “continuing conspiracy to subvert our free and fair elections.”

He added that “it started back in 2016.”

Jeffries said, “We’re continuing to hold firm as it relates to the $25 billion in assistance for the postal service that was requested by the Postal Board of Governors, a bipartisan group entirely appointed by Donald Trump. These are his own people. Now, next week or next month under the leadership of Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, The Oversight Committee will have the postmaster general before Congress to testify under oath so we can expose these shenanigans to the American people.”

He added, “Let me put this in context. This is the most corrupt administration in American history, and this is all part of a continuing conspiracy to subvert our free and fair elections. It started back in 2016 where, according to Bob Mueller himself, a lifetime Republican, the Trump campaign welcomed the foreign interference by the Russians, which was designed explicitly to artificially place him at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Then last year, he corruptly abused his power, withheld $391 million in assistance to a very vulnerable Ukraine as part of this scheme to pressure a foreign government to target Joe Biden, an American citizen, in order to cheat in the 2020 election. And now there’s this vicious effort in the middle of a pandemic to try to shut down the postal service so they can’t be universal mail-in voting.”

