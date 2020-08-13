Rep. Jordan: ‘Are We Going to Make America Great Again? Or Are We Going to Make America San Francisco?’

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) voiced his reaction to presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden’s selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.

Jordan said such a choice by Democrats suggests their vision for the country is modern-day San Francisco.

“You know, all kinds of crazy left-wing policies and criticize President Trump,” he said. “Not like we haven’t seen this show before. I mean, think about what she said. The Democrat governors won’t let Americans go back to work, and then they blame President Trump for unemployment. I mean, it’s crazy, the policy. So Democrats won’t denounce the violence. Democrats won’t denounce the cancel culture mob. Democrats, they won’t denounce all the crazy things that are going on out there in our culture.”

“They won’t denounce this crazy idea of defunding the police,” Jordan continued. “That’s what their ticket — that’s the Biden-Harris ticket today. So, look, I think the President is going to win. I know you do. I just feel it here in Ohio. This is the same old — really, Lou, this is a choice. Are we going to make America great again? Or are we going to make America San Francisco? That’s the choice, and I think Americans are beginning to see that very clearly, and I think Donald Trump is going to not only going to win Ohio, I think he is going to win again and be President for another four years.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor