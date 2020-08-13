Trump: ‘I’m Going to Do a Capital Gains Tax Cut to 15%’ in My Second Term

Ian Hanchett

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” President Donald Trump vowed that he will cut the capital gains tax rate down to 15% in his second term.

Trump said, “Well, I’ve done the payroll tax cut — you know, this is a temporary payroll tax cut, but this is a very substantial, positive jolt to the economy. I’m going to do a capital gains tax cut to 15% in second term. We’re going to get it down to 15. It’s at 21. We’ll get that down to 15%. And I’ll get that done easily. We’re going to take the House.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.