Trump: Mail-In Voting, Post Office Funding Are Two of the Reasons for Impasse on COVID Relief

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” President Donald Trump stated that funding for mail-in voting and the Post Office are two of the sticking points that are preventing a deal on the next round of coronavirus relief.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “What specifically are they pushing for that is causing this breakdown in any deals? Nancy Pelosi said that the Democrats want to — and the White House are still miles apart on stimulus.”

Trump responded, “Well, they’re right, and it’s their fault. They want $3.5 billion for something that’ll turn out to be fraudulent, that’s election money basically. They want $3.5 billion for the mail-in votes, okay, universal mail-in ballots, 3.5 trillion. They want $25 billion, billion, for the Post Office. Now they need that money in order to have the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. Now, in the meantime, they aren’t getting there. By the way, those are just two items.”

He added that the impasse over election funding is “only one aspect of it.”

Bartiromo then asked, “This is what’s holding up money for the American people? They want mail-in votings, and they want money for the Post Office. This is one of the sticking points that’s holding back stimulus for Americans during this coronavirus?”

Trump responded, “Oh yeah, that’s one of them.”

(h/t RCP Video)

