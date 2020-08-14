Maher: Looks Like ‘Progressive, Minority Police Chiefs’ Are Being Pushed Out ‘in the Name of Social Justice’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to the departures of Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields by stating that “it seems like, in the name of social justice, we’re getting rid of the most progressive, minority police chiefs and black officers.”

Maher said that Best “made the point, she said, well, when you defund the police, most of the people who get fired are the young officers of color, who, because of seniority, will be the first to go. So, it seems like, in the name of social justice, we’re getting rid of the most progressive, minority police chiefs and black officers. That can’t be the right approach, right?”

Maher later stated of Shields, “I mean, she was only on the job a few years, and I read that the average tenure of a police chief is very short. It seems like that turnover itself is not good for trying to accomplish the goals that we’re all trying to accomplish. It seems to me like there’s a part of the left that just won’t accept anything except perfection, and I don’t know any perfect people.”

