FNC’s Karl Rove Praises Democrats’ ‘Enormous Message Discipline’ at DNC

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s coverage of the second night of the Democratic National Convention, former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove praised Democrats for message discipline.

Rove said, “I do have to say, the Democrats did something Republicans ought to emulate.”

He continued, “There was enormous message discipline. Whether it was Bill Clinton talking about COVID — did you notice how many of the people in the roll call made a reference to the COVID, the plague in their state, and made a reference to it? I thought that was enormous message discipline. The Republicans would be wise to emulate that.”

