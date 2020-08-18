Rice: U.S. Will Be ‘Unsalvageable,’ ‘Irreparably Damaged’ if Trump Reelected

Monday on CBS’s “The Late Show,” former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice said if President Donald Trump is reelected in November, America “would be unsalvageable.”

Rice said, “I think people may not fully appreciate just how much we have lost in terms of our national security and our standing in the world over the last four years. Our allies don’t know what to make of us. We’re not leading them with confidence based on principle and shared values. We’re lying from the White House. The president of the United States is a liar, and the whole world knows it. We are incompetent. We are supposed to be the most scientifically advanced country in the world, and we have been at the bottom of the heap in dealing with the pandemic. The president praises Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un and thinks Xi Jinping, the leader of China, is the great leader to be emulated. It’s just nuts. Everything is upside down.”

She added, “I’m deeply, deeply concerned that, if we had four more years of this, we would not be an America that anybody can recognize. The situation would be unsalvageable. Our national security and standing in the world, irreparably damaged. It’s a life and death situation we’re in. It’s not too extreme a statement to make both domestically and internationally.”

