Donald Trump, Jr. to Democrats: ‘If You Can Loot in Person, You Can Vote in Person’

Wednesday, Trump Organization executive vice president Donald Trump, Jr., son of President Donald Trump, had a message for Democrats that decry the current elections process while also supporting the ongoing violent protests that have included looting and rioting across the country: “If you can loot in person, you can vote in person.”

Trump argued in an interview with Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that “Democrats seem fine with looting in person” but questioned why they think they cannot vote in person and prefer using a system that can be manipulated. He also emphasized his and President Trump’s support of the absentee voting process.

“We are fine, and my father’s been very clear about being fine with absentee balloting, where one individual goes through a procedure, requests a ballot. This is a system that’s worked very well in Florida and many other states, but it’s tied to an individual with an actual form of identification to eliminate that fraud. And if you go through that process, we’re 100 percent fine with that for those who don’t necessarily want to go to the polling booth that day. So, it’s not that we’re trying to say you can’t do any of it.”

“If you can loot in person, you can vote in person,” he continued. “The Democrats seem fine with looting in-person part, not so much the other of way because they want to be able to do it all by mail where they can manipulate it. But again, we’re 100 percent fine with absentee balloting. People go through the regular process. And you know that one person is getting one vote. That’s the way our system is designed, and we’re 100 percent fine with that.”

