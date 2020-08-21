FNC’s Wallace: Biden Speech ‘Enormously Effective’ — He ‘Blew a Big Hole’ in Trump Attacks

Thursday, during Fox News Channel’s coverage of the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention, network anchor Chris Wallace praised former Vice President Joe Biden for his acceptance speech.

Wallace said, “I thought it was an enormously effective speech.”

He continued, “Remember, Donald Trump has been talking for months about Joe Biden as mentally shot, a captive of the left. And yes, Biden was reading from the teleprompter and a prepared speech, but I thought that he blew a hole, a big hole in the characterization.”

He added, “It seems to me that after tonight, Donald Trump is going to have to run against a candidate, not a caricature. The Democrats have had a good convention. Now it’s the Republicans’ turn.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN