Scaramucci: Soon Will Trump Will ‘Be in the Ash Heap of History’

Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci predicted President Donald Trump would “be in the ash heap of history” after the November election.

Scaramucci said, “We have to heal this country and unify this country, and at some point, we’re going to have to rebuild the Republican party. The party has been hijacked by Trumpism, and it’s sort of funny to watch it, none of these people believe what they’re saying, but they’re incredibly malleable and incredibly intimidated by the president. We have a lot of things we have to do in the country.”

“The first thing is, we have to send president trump home, wherever that is, Mar-a-Lago, Trump Tower, Scotland, we have to make sure on January 21, he’s there so we can heal the country and restore the great institutions of our democracy,” he continued. “Once we do that, whatever happens to Steve Bannon in court, it won’t matter, he’ll be in the ash heap of history alongside of President Trump.”

