Meadows: Biden Condemned Rioting Because He Sees It ‘as a Political Liability’ – Harris Was Bailing Out Rioters

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Daily Briefing,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stated that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden only denounced rioting because he sees the riots “as a political liability,” Meadows also stated, “it’s his running mate and people associated with his running mate that actually were bailing people out that got arrested for the rioting that happened in the first place.”

Meadows said, “Joe Biden sees this as a political liability, which is why he’s finally, after 90 days in Portland rioting, and why, month after month, things have gone on, he’s remained largely silent. In fact, if anything, he’s condoned it and said that there should be more of it. But the problem that we have is, it’s his running mate and people associated with his running mate that actually were bailing people out that got arrested for the rioting that happened in the first place. So, it’s typical Joe Biden hypocrisy, when you really look at what he does, and the actions that come from this. Listen, is he going to go ahead and denounce today, all these people that are talking about defunding the police? Let’s see if he’s really real about it and let’s see if it’s more than one comment that he can point back to, hopefully, in a debate, and if it becomes part of an action that he’s really willing to take on behalf of moms and dads and people all over the country that are worried that their communities are no longer safe because of Democrat activism.”

