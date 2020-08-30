Cedric Richmond: Black Men Could Get Killed and Trump Would Not Say a Word

Representative Cedric Richmond (D-LA) on Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press” said Black men could “get killed,” and President Donald Trump would not “say a word.”

When asked about the Trump campaign’s outreach to Black male voters, Richmond said, “Donald Trump very effectively in 2016 raised the question to Black men, ‘What do you have to lose?’ I think now Black men see clearly what they have to lose, they can get killed and the president won’t say a word. Won’t utter Jacob Blake’s name, will not talk about police reform.”

He continued, “You look at unemployment, Black unemployment is twice that of white unemployment. The fact that almost 40 percent of Black businesses will not survive this COVID-19 incompetent response — Black men see that.”

He added, “So whether it’s about mass incarceration, economic opportunity, homeownership, college affordability, increasing education funding, all of those things. So we’re going to go where Black men are, and we’re talking to Black men about their issues, but I think they see clearly what it is they have to lose now.”

