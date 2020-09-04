Fauci: ‘Beaches Are Fine’ if You Maintain Distance, So Are Small, Outdoor Gatherings with Masks and Handwashing

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that over the Labor Day weekend, “beaches are fine, as long as you try to keep some distance between yourselves and others.” And that social gatherings are okay as long as they are outdoors, don’t have large crowds, and people wear masks when they cannot distance and wash their hands.

Fauci said that activities he would approve of “would be outdoors. … Go out on a trail, breathe the fresh air, enjoy the warm weather. If you’re going to be on the beach, beaches are fine, as long as you try to keep some distance between yourselves and others. I mean, I see pictures on beaches, and people can relatively [easily] separate themselves from others, just try and do outdoor activities. If you’re going to do it socially with other people, don’t make it a large crowd. A couple of friends that you’re intimately connected with, good friends, you have a barbecue, you do the things you want to do. Stay outside. Do the kinds of things — if you’re going to be close to people that you can’t keep distance, wear a mask, avoid crowds, wash your hands frequently, … do things outdoors.”

