Harris: ‘Great Faith’ in Postal Service’s Ability to Handle Ballots

During an interview with Charlotte’s WSOC on Friday, 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) stated that she has “great faith” in the United States Postal Service’s ability to handle the increased amount of mail-in ballots.

Harris stated, “I have great faith in the United States Postal Service, and let’s remember, it is one of the hallmarks of a democracy and our democracy.”

