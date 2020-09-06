Demings: Trump Was ‘Walking Around with a Gasoline Can’ During Civil Unrest

Representative Val Demings (D-FL) on Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week” said President Donald Trump was “walking around with a gasoline can,” while America is going through civil unrest.

Demings said, “While America was going through civil unrest in all 50 states, quite frankly, America was on fire, we had a president, a commander in chief who with is walking around with a gasoline can, not trying to sow peace and calm, actually throwing fire on an already volatile situation. I believe Vice President Biden is on the right track, you’ve heard him talk about peaceful protests, but he’s also talked about accountability, regardless of who those involved in violence should be held accountable.”

“He talked about supporting good police officers but also holding the bad ones accountable,” she continued. “That’s how we’re going to get to the place where we need to get. What we’re currently seeing in our country isn’t sustainable. It’s really time to start moving from what we’re seeing in the streets, I believe, to having roundtable discussions. We got to continue to work with our community leaders, our law enforcement, Black Lives Matters, and other stakeholders to put in place plans of action to put us back on track so we can deal with coronavirus, deal with the economy, lack of health care and other injustices that plague our nation.”

