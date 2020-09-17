Biden: Russia ‘Is an Opponent,’ China Is ‘a Serious Competitor’

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden stated that Russia is an “opponent” of the United States, but declined to say the same about China, and instead characterized them as “a serious competitor.”

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “Do you believe Russia is an enemy?”

Biden responded, “I believe Russia is an opponent, I really do.”

After Biden discussed Russia’s actions and objectives, Cooper asked, “Do you view China as an opponent? Because the president says you’ve been too cozy with China, too accepting of them in the international community.”

Biden criticized Trump’s record on China compared to the Obama administration’s, and Cooper followed up on whether Biden sees China as “an opponent?”

Biden responded, “I view China as a competitor, a serious competitor. That’s why I think we have to strengthen our relationships and our alliances in Asia. … We’re going to abide by international norms. That’s what we’re going to do and insist that they do.”

