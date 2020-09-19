Maher: Ginsburg’s Death Is Why You Cannot Let a Guy Like Trump Become President

During Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher lamented the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and what it meant for politics amid the 2020 election cycle.

After proclaiming Ginsburg to be an “awesome woman,” Maher told his audience Ginsburg’s demonstrates why Donald Trump could not be allowed to be president.

“I’ve said it before on this show — power begets power,” Maher said. “This is why you cannot let a guy like Trump become president. Because it’s not just about the presidency.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor